Haryana: 10 arrested after mosque attacked with lathis in Sonipat

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2023 5:51 pm IST
Mohammad Kaushar, Imam of the mosque that was vandalised by Hindu in Sonipat, Haryana

Chandigarh: Police have arrested 10 people for the “unprovoked attack” after a group of armed men armed allegedly barged into a mosque in a village in Haryana’s Sonipat, attacked people offering namaz and vandalised the place.

At least six people were injured in the Sunday evening attack on the mosque in Sandal Kalan village, police said on Monday.

An additional police force was deployed after the incident but the situation is peaceful in the village now, a Sonipat police official told PTI on Monday.

MS Education Academy

Sonipat Police Commissioner B Satheesh Balan said that information was received at night that some anti-social elements had entered the mosque. They beat up those offering prayers.

“It was an unprovoked attack. There was no previous incident reported in the village which would have caused disharmony (between communities),” he said.

Also Read
Tension in Haryana’s Sonipat after armed men vandalise mosque

Pictures of the alleged attackers carrying lathis in their hands and roaming the streets of the village had surfaced on social media.

According to the locals, some youths from the village asked people inside the mosque who were offering prayers to stop it and later vandalised the place.

Some children were also inside the mosque at the time of the incident, they claimed.

The arrested youths belong to the same village. They have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to hurting religious sentiments, the police official said.

“Strict action as per law will be taken. Such hooliganism will not be tolerated,” Balan said.

Police said the small mosque is built by the community in the village.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2023 5:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button