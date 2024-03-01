Haryana: 15-yr-old girl kidnapped, raped for 20 days rescued, 3 held

The accused have been booked under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including kidnapping and rape, they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st March 2024 8:14 am IST
Hyderabad: Cabbie saves six-year-old from rape in Errum Manzil
Representational image

Jind: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped for 20 days by three men here, police said on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The minor was rescued and the accused were arrested, they said.

According to police, the girl went missing around 20 days ago, following which her father lodged a complaint.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Rape survivor shot at by rapist, aides in Rajasthan; 3 arrested

A case of kidnapping against unknown people was registered and during the investigation, the names of the three men came up. While two of the accused are from the victim’s village, the third is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The girl told police that after she was abducted, the three men raped her.

The accused have been booked under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including kidnapping and rape, they said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st March 2024 8:14 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button