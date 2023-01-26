Haryana: 9 Bajrang Dal activists detained for disrupting ‘Pathaan’ screening

Faridabad: Nine Bajrang Dal activists were detained on Wednesday for allegedly barging into a theatre and disrupting the screening of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathaan” movie, police said.

The protesters also tore the movie posters and smashed glass panes of the theatre, they said.

According to police, the incident was reported around 3.30 pm after members of Bajrang Dal gathered in Faridabad Sector 35 and marched towards Crown Interiorz mall, where the film was being screened.

They then entered the cinema hall and raised slogans for boycotting the film. Several movie-goers left the theatre, and police reached the spot.

A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC, including trespassing, following a complaint by Innox Cinema manager.

“Nine people have been detained while CCTV footage is being scanned and the other accused will be nabbed soon,” police spokesperson Sube Singh said.