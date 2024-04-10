Haryana: Bajrang Dal workers shut down meat shops in Faridabad ahead of Eid

Days before Eid-ul-Fitr, meat shops in Haryana’s Faridabad town were shut down by workers of the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal who alleged that the owners did not have a registered license.

A video of the incident is making rounds on social media platforms. Visuals show shutters of several meat shops closed in the area. A group of people, led by Bajrang Dal’s Faridabad district president Deepak Azad alleged that the odour of meat emanates from the meat shops making passersby sick.

Talking to reporters, Azad said, “This is totally wrong. None of these owners have a registered license to run the meat shop. If you have a license, show us. What is the administration doing?”

“All shops should be closed. Blood oozes from the cut meat hanged for purchase. Many people get nauseous while passing the shops,” he added.

You can watch the video here.

Interestingly, police officials were present at the venue. None of them are seen taking any action on the situation.

Siasat.com reached out to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Ballabhgarh under whose jurisdiction the area falls.

According to the senior officer, the video is 2-3 days old. He said the police personnel seen were not assisting or in compliance with the Bajrang Dal workers. “The incident is around 2-3 days old. It took place in Chawla Colony of Sector 4. The police personnel in the video were on temple duty due to the Chaitra Navratri festival,” he said adding that the meat shops were located nearby a temple.

Asked if any action was taken, the officer replied, “So far, we have not received any complaints,” the DCP told Siasat.com.

This is not the first time that meat shops were shut down by the right-wing organisation. In October 2021, a similar incident took place in Faridabad’s Sector 23 area ahead of the Navratri festival.