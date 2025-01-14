Haryana BJP state president, singer booked for gang rape

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Mohanlal Badoli, along with singer Rocky Mittal were booked under the charges of gang rape and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint lodged by a woman.

The case was registered in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli police station in Solan district on December 13, 2024.

According to the FIR of the case, the complainant alleged that both the BJP Haryana state president and singer committed the alleged crime at the Ros Common Hotel in Kasauli, owned by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) on July 3, 2023.

‘Threatened on life to comply’

In the complaint, she said that she was in Kasauli as a tourist, travelling with her employer and a friend.

She met the accused duo along with her female friend. The BJP leader then reportedly offered her a government job using his political connection, while the singer offered to give her the lead role in his music album, to which she refused.

The complaint says that the accused men took the woman to their room for a conversation, where they forcibly intoxicated, gang-raped her and took ‘compromising’ pictures of her.

She also alleged that the Haryana BJP leader threatened her friend with dire consequences and threatened the complainant that they would kill her if she did not comply with their demands or complaint with the police.

The complainant also alleged that the women were recently called up to Panchkula in Haryana, where the accused threatened to frame them in false cases if they disclosed the matter. The complainant said that she and her friend were able to get the addresses and phone numbers of the accused men.

“I am requesting that justice should be given to me, and stern action should be taken against them. Also, my nude pictures and videos should be deleted from their mobile phone numbers…” the Indian Express quoted the complainant’s words.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mohanlal Badoli from Haryana refuted the allegations calling them baseless, while saying it could be a false case to tarnish the BJP’s image ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh police are continuing with the investigations.