Tamil Nadu BJP leader arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tamil Nadu state functionary was arrested by the police on Monday, January 13, for allegedly sexually abusing a minor, in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case that he was named in January 2024.

The arrested leader is MS Shah, former Madhurai Corporation councillor and president of the economic wing of Tamil Nadu BJP. The arrest was made on the basis of the complaint lodged by the father of the 15-year-old girl, where he alleged that he saw sexually coloured messages from the accused BJP leader.

The case was closed last year and was reopened after fresh evidence emerged.

According to the police, the girl’s father, a businessman, said in his complaint that the accused BJP leader developed ‘illicit’ relations with his wife while he was away with work, and has also been trying to take advantage of his daughter.

The daughter denied the allegations made by her father of sexual assault by the BJP leader.

However, her mother filed a case against her father alleging that he misbehaved with their daughter. He was eventually got arrested.

The initial case against MS Shah was closed following the father’s arrest, but the BJP leader’s mobile phone was sent for forensic investigation. The report from the investigation came now, in which the messages showed that Shah and the girl had exchanged messages, proving his involvement, which is what the father had alleged, The Hindu reported.

Following the report, the police took MS Shah and charged him with POCSO sections including 11(1) for using words, showing pornography and exposing the child’s body, 11(4) for sexual assault, and 12 for sexual harassment.

The girl’s mother was also arrested by the All women police station (AWPS) Madhurai South officers.

Both of the arrested were produced before the court and were sent to judicial custody for 15 days.