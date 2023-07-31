Haryana: Communal clashes erupt during VHP yatra, internet suspended

Violent clashes erupted in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday, July 31, after Mohit Yadav, alias Monu Manesar, a notorious Bajrang Dal cow vigilante, who is accused of burning two Muslims alive on suspicion of cow smuggling in February this year, appeared in Shobha Yatra of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Manesar was declared absconded by police.

According to police, the yatra was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh district, and stones were pelted at the procession.

People in the procession hurled stones back at the youth who had stopped them, reports said.

As clashes soon turned violent, police hurled tear gas to disperse the aggressive crowd. At least four cars, part of the procession, were set on fire. Some police vehicles were also damaged.

Some 20 people sustained injuries and over 2000, including women and children, took shelter in a Gurugram temple to escape the savagery.

Viral video triggered the violence

Earlier, Monu Manesar uploaded a video on his social media account informing about the Shobha Yatra in Mewat and urging his followers to participate in large numbers.

Reports suggest that the Bajrang Dal worker’s video was the trigger point of Monday’s clash.

Manesar is the prime suspect in the murder of Muslim brothers Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 25, who were kidnapped, beaten and charred to death on suspicion of cow smuggling. Their charred bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16.

Internet suspended till Wednesday

Following the clashes, internet services have been suspended till Wednesday and prohibitory order under Section 144 was issued by the police.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said he is in regular touch with senior officials. “Our first priority is to bring the situation under control. We are appealing to all to maintain peace,” Vij told PTI.

The minister said that he also spoke to the director general of police, additional chief secretary, and other senior officials.

