Haryana: Cow vigilantes beat up 2 Muslim men for transporting cattle

According to reports, the incident took place on December 29

In a horrific incident, two Muslim drivers were beaten up for allegedly transporting cattle in Haryana. The assailants also forced them to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, a viral video shows.

According to reports, the incident took place on December 29.

In the video, shared by Hindutva Watch, an organisation that tracks hate crime in India, the assailants are heard forcing them to say, “Gaay humari mata hai (cow is our mother) and Jai Shri Ram (Hail lord Ram),” while continuously thrashing him.

Budhe bol… gau rakshak dal wale humare baap hain (say the Gau Rakshak Dal members are our fathers),” they said.

When Siasat.com reached out to Haryana police, the officials neither confirmed nor rejected the reports of the incident.

