Haryana: Dalit family’s conversion to Islam sparks tension, police case in Nuh

A Dalit family’s conversion to Islam has led to Hindu organisations protesting and a police case in the Nuh district of Haryana.

Chetram, who is now known as Mohammed Ikram, worked as a mason in Marora village. Along with him, his wife, Rekha, now identifying as Rukhsa, and their three children adopted new names after converting to Islam.

According to a report by The Observer Post, Chetram denies any coercion of conversion, while his brother, Satbi, registered a case in Nagina police station, accusing two men, Shahid and Sirajuddin, of coercing and enticing the family to change their faith.

Influenced by the goodness of Islam: Chetram

In an affidavit submitted, Chetram (Ikram) wrote that he was influenced by the goodness of Islam.

“I have voluntarily accepted Islam along with my wife and children, without any fear or greed. We have no connection with our previous religion anymore,” it read.

Chetram and his wife were summoned in Nuh court, and both stood their ground, stating that they accepted the religion “willingly”, the report stated.

Also Read Amendments making anti-conversion law stricter tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly

“Nobody forced us. We will remain in it,” they told the magistrate.

Despite multiple video proofs of them claiming they were not forced into it, the village has a tense atmosphere as Hindu organisations staged protests outside Nagina police station after the FIR was filed.

Allegations of ‘systemic conversion’ of Hindus raised

Local leaders have alleged that Muslim organisations were involved in the ‘systematic conversion’ of Hindus in the area of Nuh.

The report states that Nuh’s Marora village, with a population of 6,000 predominantly Muslim residents and just 15 Scheduled Caste Hindu families, has now been thrust into the spotlight after Chetram’s conversion.

Additionally, a panchayat was held in the district, where speakers said they would hold major agitation in the area if the authorities did not act accordingly.

According to the report, one of the leaders said in the meeting, “People from weaker sections are being targeted. This will not be tolerated.”

Moreover, the panchayat submitted a memorandum to the state government and reportedly will call a district-wide Mahapanchayat, if necessary.

Chetram’s family in hiding: Police

According to the police, Chetram’s family has gone into hiding away from the locality since their court appearance and might be looking for protection as they are faced with threats.