Haryana: Hindu extremists call for boycott of Muslim traders

In Haryana’s Manesar district, a panchayat claiming to be representative of all Hindu communities on July 3 carried weapons while calling for the boycott of Muslim traders.

The event was conducted under the banner of Samast Hindu Samaj with over 200 attendees. There were calls to “evict illegal immigrants”, following which the members submitted a Memorandum of Duty to the Duty Magistrate Sajjan Singh.

The panchayat also decided to form watch over committees to monitor “any Muslim” residing in the area. The speakers also urged the attendees to keep weapons” instead of mobiles. Speaking of the Supreme Court’s order directing Nupur Sharma to apologise for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad, the speakers also called for the impeachment of Supreme Court Judge JB Pardiwala.

“For Hindutva, and for one’s own religion, if a bullet has to be shot first, Ashutosh Tyagi will be ready,” Panchayat member Ashutosh Tyagi was quoted as saying by The Quint. It is to be noted that police and officials from the local administration were present during the meeting.

In recent times, similar calls have been made at various places across India during Dharam Sansads.