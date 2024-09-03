Haryana student mistaken for cow smuggler, chased for 25 km, killed

A 19-year-old class 12 student named Aryan Mishra was shot and killed in Faridabad, Haryana after being mistakenly identified as a cattle smuggler.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 23 when Aryan was out with friends Harshit and Shanky for a late-night meal. The accused, part of a cow vigilante group, pursued their vehicle for approximately 25 kilometres, believing they were tracking cattle smugglers using similar SUVs.

During the chase, the vigilantes attempted to stop the car, but Aryan and his friends did not comply, fearing it was a rival gang due to previous conflicts.

The situation escalated when the vigilantes opened fire, striking Aryan in the neck. After the car eventually halted, Aryan was shot again as the assailants thought he might retaliate.

The group fled upon realizing they had shot the wrong person after noticing two women in the car. Aryan was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Five arrested

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

The accused claimed that the individuals they mistook for cattle smugglers were allegedly calling their accomplices to pick up cows from remote locations.

While pursuing Aryan Mishra and his friends, who were in a Duster car, the cow vigilantes signalled for them to stop.

Harshit was driving the Duster, with Aryan in the passenger seat and Shanky and two women in the back.

The police stated that Harshit and Shanky had recently been involved in a dispute with another man, which led them to believe that the vigilantes were sent by this rival.

Fearing for their safety, they sped away instead of stopping. Convinced that the Duster’s occupants were cattle smugglers, the vigilantes chased them for approximately 25 kilometres, even breaking through a barrier at the Palwal toll plaza.

During the chase, they opened fire on the vehicle, hitting Aryan in the neck. After Harshit pulled over, the attackers approached and shot Aryan again in the chest, resulting in his death.

Authorities identified the arrested suspects as Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh, and Saurav.

The police also noted that the weapon used in the shooting was illegal, and the suspects initially misled investigators by claiming they had disposed of it, but it was later found at Anil’s home.