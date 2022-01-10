Haryana: Schools to soon introduce classes on Bhagwad Gita

It will be almost one month since Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that from the next academic session, students will be taught to recite ‘shlokas’ of the Bhagawad Gita in schools across the state.

The Haryana government has been working on a strategy to start spiritual classes with the help of religious organisations.

Khattar while addressing a seminar on December 14 organised at the Gita Gyan Sansthanam and Kurukshetra University as part of the international Gita festival, said books related to Gita will become a part of the curriculum for classes 5 and 7.

The chief minister said the youth should imbibe the essence of Gita in their lives as the message of the holy book was given not for only Arjuna but for all of us.

According to The Times of India, the state council of education research and training (SCERT) has been working on developing the textbooks on Gita for the past four years.

Bhagawad Gita will be taught in moral science subject in Haryana’s state-run school. For the unversed in 2016, the Haryana government had first released the textbooks for moral science which took suggestions from RSS ideologue Dinanath Batra on the subject content.