Haryana: Two Muslim drivers attacked by cow vigilantes

The video of the assault has gone viral on social media platforms. One of the drivers is seen begging to let go of him in the video but the cow vigilantes refuse.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th January 2024 6:59 pm IST
Haryana: 2 Muslim drivers hit in KMP expressway amid police presence
Two Muslim drivers were attacked by cow vigilante in KMP expressway amid police presence in Haryana

Two Muslim drivers were allegedly attacked and assaulted by cow vigilantes on the KMP Expressway in Haryana.

The video of the assault has gone viral on social media platforms. One of the drivers is seen begging to let go of him in the video but the cow vigilantes refuse.

A state police vehicle flashing its lights could be seen in the video.

Siasat.com made efforts to contact nearby police stations on the KMP Expressway for more information regarding the incident but to no avail.

Further details awaited.

