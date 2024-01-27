Haryana: Two Muslim drivers attacked by cow vigilantes

Two Muslim drivers were allegedly attacked and assaulted by cow vigilantes on the KMP Expressway in Haryana.

The video of the assault has gone viral on social media platforms. One of the drivers is seen begging to let go of him in the video but the cow vigilantes refuse.

A state police vehicle flashing its lights could be seen in the video.

Hindutva cow militants viciously assaulted two #Muslim drivers, targeting them for transporting cattle on the #KMPExpressway in #Haryana. pic.twitter.com/sFtzindMqg — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 26, 2024

Siasat.com made efforts to contact nearby police stations on the KMP Expressway for more information regarding the incident but to no avail.

Further details awaited.