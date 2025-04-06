Haryana: VHP asks minority vendors to vacate stalls during Chaitra Navratri

Members of the Hindutva organisation, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), reportedly asked vendors from the minority community to avoid setting up stalls during the ongoing Chaitra Navratri celebrations in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district.

The nine-day Hindu festival began on March 30 and concludes on Sunday, April 6.

A video of VHP leaders going around a market area where stalls have been set up for concerning Chaitra Navratri.

They ask several vendors to show their Aadhaar cards or names displayed during UPI transactions. At one instance, they ask a Muslim vendor to shut his stall as he is ‘not welcome.’

“We found a stall under the name Usman and have asked him to leave the premises. He has no business here,” one of the VHP leaders is heard saying in the video.

The nearly two-minute video circulating on social media shows VHP members inspecting stalls and checking the identity cards of several vendors. If the vendor is a Muslim, they ask him to vacate the premises.

In neighbouring Delhi, BJP MLA from Patparganj constituency, Ravi Negi, urged the district administration to close all meat shops during Chaitra Navratri.