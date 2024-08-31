Haryana: Vigilantes thrash migrant worker to death over ‘beef consumption’

In a shocking incident, a Muslim migrant worker from West Bengal was beaten to death by cow vigilantes in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district. The attack occurred earlier this week over a mere suspicion that the victim had consumed beef.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), on the morning of August 27, a group of individuals approached the victim identified as Sabir Malik, a scrap dealer living in a slum near Badhra village and took him to the local bus stand under the pretext of disposing of some scrap.

The accused also called another Muslim migrant worker, Asiruddin, a native of Assam to the bus stand where they allegedly assaulted both of them. When passersby intervened, the attackers took victims to an undisclosed location on their motorcycles.

हरियाणा के चरखी दादरी में बंगाली मज़दूर साबिर की गौमांस के शक में पीट पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई है, वही दूसरा मज़दूर असीरुद्दीन घायल है, भीड़ जब उन्हें उनकी झुग्गियों से निकालकर ले जा रही थी उस वक़्त का वीडियो भी आपके सामने है और बेरहमी से ईंट, पत्थर, डंडों से पिटाई के वक़्त का वीडियो… pic.twitter.com/w3p3c1gAiV — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) August 31, 2024

Subsequently, Sabir was discovered dead near a canal in Bhandwa village, while Asiruddin was dumped at another site. Asiruddin is currently receiving medical treatment in the hospital.

Superintendent of police (SP), Pooja Vashisth stated that the assailants were members of a cow vigilante group and had attacked the victims because they suspected them of consuming beef.

“Some people called police on August 27 over suspicion that beef was being cooked at a slum. The police came and took samples of the meat and sent them to a lab. However, later, the suspects took two of the labourers away and thrashed them,” NDTV quoted police officer Bharat Bhushan.

According to the police, five people involved in the assault have been arrested and two juveniles have been detained. The arrested accused have been identified as Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit and Sahil.

The disturbing incident has once again highlighted the growing menace of cow vigilantism in the country. This violent act is part of a broader trend that has seen increased attacks on minority communities, particularly Muslims.