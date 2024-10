Chandigarh: Olympic wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday, October 8 won her maiden election, defeating her nearest BJP rival Yogesh Kumar from Julana assembly seat in Haryana, according to the Election Commission.

Phogat defeated Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes.

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 Haryana elections began at 8 am on Tuesday.