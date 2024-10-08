Haryana will be repeated in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the people of Haryana have rejected the false propagandists showing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He asserted that what happened in Haryana will be repeated in Maharashtra in November.

“The BJP was hit by the false propaganda of the opposition in the Lok Sabha elections. The party had decided to respond to such false propaganda. After the Lok Sabha elections, the first exam was held in Haryana and J&K. In this test, the voters have clearly rejected the false propaganda of the opposition and supported the development program of PM Narendra Modi,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He further stated that in Haryana there was propaganda against Agniveer Yojana.

“Conspiracies were hatched to divide different sections of society. The voters rejected this false campaign and gave the BJP a bigger success than the previous election,” he added.

Explaining that democracy has won in J&K, Fadnavis said that after the repeal of Article 370, people have answered those who said that there will be bloodshed. The people of Kashmir have slapped Pakistan for propagating internationally that injustice is being done to the people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule also echoed Fadnavis’ remarks saying that the party’s victory in Haryana will be repeated in Maharashtra.

“BJP is forming the government in Haryana. The party has had great success in J&K too. During the Lok Sabha elections, Congress had misled the backward class society. But now the falsehood of the opponents has been revealed to the public. In support of the Modi government’s vision of a developed India, the people have voted in large numbers for the BJP,” said Bawankule.

Considering the need for a double-engine government for the development of Maharashtra, Bawankule said that the voters would vote for MahaYuti’s victory.

“BJP Ghar Chalo Abhiyan’ will be implemented to defeat the dirty politics of the opposition in Maharashtra. Every worker of the BJP will reach the grassroots voters, remove the confusion created by the Congress and deliver the development work of the state and central government. BJP will strive to keep all communities together by banishing the casteist politics of the opposition,” he said.