Hash oil worth Rs 2.5 crore seized from four in Warangal, accused hail from Odisha

Hyderabad: In a major anti-narcotics drive in Warangal City on Monday, April 20, police seized 40 kilogram of hash oil worth Rs 2.5 crore and arrested four people for drug peddling.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) and the Intezargunj police. The four accused were identified as Hantal Sannu, 23, Hantal Sanyasi, 23, Kandela Chinnababu, 56 and Krishna Hantal, 56. All hail from Odisha.

According to the police, the four men planned to sell the drugs in Mumbai by packing them into five kilogram consignments.

The police nabbed the accused as they moved suspiciously after arriving at the Warangal railway station. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A search operation has been launched to nab one accused who is absconding.

Warangal Commissioner of Police warned of strict action against anyone involved in the supply or transportation of drugs.