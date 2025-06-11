Hashish oil worth lakhs seized near Hyderabad, 2 drug traffickers held

Hyderabad: In the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 11, two drug traffickers were nabbed by Abdullapurmet police at Sampoorna Hotel near ORR in Peddamberpet. Police seized 20 kilograms of hashish oil and three mobile phones from their possession.

Police officials claim that the accused are friends who got into the business to “make easy money”. They procured hashish oil from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, supplying it to consumers in Bengaluru via Hyderabad.

The accused have been identified as 40-year-old Pangi Keshava Rao from Alluri Sita Ramaraju district, Andhra Pradesh and 26-year-old Jayaram Khemundu from Koraput district, Odisha. The former has previously been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, in Andhra Pradesh.

30-year-old Krishna from Andhra Pradesh was allegedly the mastermind of the scheme. The group was purchasing hashish oil at a low price and selling it to buyers in Bengaluru at hiked rates, nearly ten times the price of purchase.

The duo was apprehended on the outskirts of Hyderabad today while waiting for the receiver. The police made the arrests based on credible information.

Police also expressed shock at learning that 35-40 kilograms of ganja are used to make one kilogram of hashish oil. Krishna, the leader of the ring, is currently absconding.