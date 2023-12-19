Hashtag ‘MissingCM’ trends on social media targeting TN CM Stalin

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th December 2023 7:31 pm IST
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (File Photo)

Chennai: The hashtag ‘MissingCM’ targeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin trended on the social media platform X on Tuesday ridiculing him for attending the opposition INDIA bloc meeting in the national capital rather than visiting the flood-hit places in the state.

The #MissingCM @mkstalin started by BJP Tamil Nadu @BJP4Tamilnadu trended as the party supporters began to post messages flaying the Chief Minister for choosing to attend the alliance meeting rather than visit the flood-hit people in the southern districts.

Stalin had earlier in the day announced that he would visit Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli on December 20 and that today’s visit was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek enhanced flood relief for the people of the state.

“Are the cries of the people of south Tamil Nadu not reaching your ears? #MissingCM @mkstalin,” the post by the saffron party said.

