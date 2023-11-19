Hasin Jahan’s video sparks hope of patch-up with Mohammed Shami

Following Mohammed Shami’s extraordinary performance in the ongoing World Cup 2023, Hasin Jahan is back in the spotlight. Some netizens are targeting her, while others are hoping for a patch-up between the couple.

Recently, she posted a video where she lip-synced to a song, triggering speculation of a patch-up with Mohammed Shami.

Reaction of netizens to Hasin Jahan’s video

As soon as she shared the video on her Instagram handle, many started commenting. Some are hoping for a patch-up between the couple, whereas others are targeting her over the allegations she leveled against the cricketer earlier.

One netizen wrote, “Good gesture by Hasin Jahan for Shami. May God unite them again.” Another wrote, “You have infinite love for Shami. May you meet again.”

However, some netizens trolled her too. One of them wrote, “Shami ki life se dafa ho jao.” Another wrote, “Shami will never come back to you.”

Mohammed Shami’s performance in World Cup so far

In the semifinal of the ICC World Cup against New Zealand, Mohammed Shami became the highest wicket-taker in the match. He claimed seven wickets in 9.5 overs. The Indian pacer secured his third five-wicket haul of the tournament and since then Hasin Jahan has been in the headlines.

Today, as India is going to face Australia in the ICC World Cup, the pacer is again in the spotlight.

On the other hand, Hasin Jahan is also grabbing attention after posting the video on Instagram.