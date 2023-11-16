Netizens once again target Hasin Jahan after Shami’s World Cup performance

Mohammed Shami’s performance in the ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand is earning praise from netizens. However, some are targeting his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan.

The non-profit organization, NCM India Council For Men Affairs, which advocates for victims of false accusations of dowry and domestic violence, tweeted, “God knows what will happen to Hasin Jahan, but Shami today secured his future and that of Team India, making history with 7 wickets in India vs New Zealand.”

God knows what will happen to Hasin Jahan but #Shami today secured his future and also that of the Team India and made history with 7 wickets in #INDvsNZ . Hope today he will get Man of the Match for sure.#IndiaVsNewZealand #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/cc8mrjrNRl — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) November 15, 2023

Another netizen wrote, “Everyone is struggling. Mohammed Shami is struggling for India to win, while his estranged wife Hasin Jahan is struggling to extort more alimony.”

Following are reactions from other netizens.

Thank You to Hasin Jahan for staying away from Mohammad Shami. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/faOlHL48vX — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 15, 2023

As #ShikharDhawan case gets discussed with sympathies rolling in for him, just thought to put an update on #MohammadShami



◾ Shami married #HasinJahan who was married before & had 2 daughters. She introduced her daughters as her sisters when they were dating. Shami said in an… pic.twitter.com/FTCzyjcwjr — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 5, 2023

Hasin Jahan’s allegations against Mohammed Shami

A few years back, Hasin Jahan not only leveled allegations of domestic violence but also hinted at Shami’s involvement in match-fixing. At that time, the Indian bowler stated, “I can die for my country but never betray.”

A few months ago, the court ordered Mohammed Shami to pay Rs 50,000 monthly as maintenance for his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and their daughter.

Recently, in an interview with the media, she once again leveled serious allegations against Mohammed Shami.

PM Modi, other congratulate Mohammed Shami

Following team India’s victory in the ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and others praised Mohammed Shami.

PM Modi wrote, “Today’s Semi Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come.

Well played Shami!”

Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Superb bowling by man of the match, Mohammad Shami! His consistent match winning performances have made him a standout player in this World Cup.”

Indian bowler’s performance against New Zealand in semifinal of World Cup

In yesterday’s semifinal of the ICC World Cup against New Zealand, the Indian bowler became the highest wicket-taker in the match, claiming seven wickets in 9.5 overs. The Indian pace claimed his third five-wicket haul of the tournament.

The performances of Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer helped India defeat New Zealand by 70 runs and advance to the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

Soon after Mohammed Shami took seven wickets and helped the team enter the final of the ICC World Cup, some netizens began targeting Hasin Jahan for her earlier allegations.