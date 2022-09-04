Hasina to sign 7 deals, MoUs in India visit, border management priority

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who will be visiting India, after three years, on a four-day state visit from Monday, will meet her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The Rohingya issue may find prominence in their talks and Bangladesh is keen on cooperation in energy and food security with India, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A.K. Abdul Momen said in a media briefing on Sunday.

The visit is seen as significant amid the Ukraine crisis, global economic downturn and ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the two South Asian neighbors seek enhanced cooperation to overcome the challenges, he added.

Issues related to security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, water resources management, border management, combating drug smuggling and human trafficking are likely to get priority during the talks between the two Prime Ministers.

The visit will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding.

The Prime Minister will be formally received by Modi while a ceremonial guard of honour will be accorded to her. She will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

During her visit, Hasina will meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar apart from holding bilateral consultations with her Indian counterpart at the Hyderabad House.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will call on Hasina, who is also likely to visit Ajmer also. She is also scheduled to attend a lunch to be hosted by Modi.

She is expected to award the Mujib Scholarship, an initiative of the Bangladesh government, to the descendants of 200 Indian Armed Forces personnel who were martyred and critically injured during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

At the minister-level meeting of the Joint River Commission (JRC) between Bangladesh and India on August 25, a draft memorandum of understanding on withdrawal of water from the upstream of the Kushiyara river flowing from India to Sylhet of Bangladesh was finalised. Besides, four more MoUs have been finalised for signing.

The Foreign Minister said a preparation is going on to sign MoUs relating to withdrawal of water from the upstream of Kushiyara river, cooperation between national defence colleges of the two countries, cooperation between judicial authorities, modernisation of rail and capacity building, and cooperation between information and communication sector.

Moreover, cooperation between the blue economy and two MOUs signed earlier between two broadcasting authorities will be renewed. A diplomat, on condition of anonymity, said during her visit to India, a MoU is likely to be signed with Indian multinational company GMR to import hydropower from Nepal.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present at the media briefing.

The Prime Minister will lead a high-level delegation which includes several ministers, advisers, state ministers, secretaries and senior officials.

Representatives from business bodies of Bangladesh will also accompany Hasina, who is also scheduled to attend a business event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries.