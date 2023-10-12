Hassan Ali’s wife shares pics of WC match from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pakistani medium pacer Hassan Ali has made a grand comeback as he helped Pakistani cricket team to get breakthrough in a crucial match against SriLanka in Hyderabad in a recent World Cup match. The cricketer took four wickets and played an important role to help his country register a historic win. After a year long comeback in the national team, Hassan Ali, family and fans are over the moon and enjoying the ICC World Cup.

As the World Cup 2023 matches are being played in India, Hassan Ali’s wife Samiya Khan shared various pictures from her homeland on Instagram. She shared pictures of her from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad while cheering for her husband.

Samiya Khan, without captioning the pictures, shared various posts on her Instagram and fans flooded the comments box. Check out the pictures below.

For the unversed, Samiya Khan is an Indian national and she is married to Hassan Ali. Hassan got to know Samiya through a mutual friend before marriage. She holds B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering and was working as engineer in Emirates Airlines when she met cricketer Hasan Ali. Her family is based in Gurgaon.