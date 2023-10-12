Hassan Ali’s wife shares pics of WC match from Hyderabad

She shared pictures of her from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad while cheering for her husband

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 2:59 pm IST
Hassan Ali's wife shares pics of WC match from Hyderabad
For the unversed, Samiya Khan is an Indian national and she is married to Hassan Ali. Hassan got to know Samiya through a mutual friend before marriage

Hyderabad: Pakistani medium pacer Hassan Ali has made a grand comeback as he helped Pakistani cricket team to get breakthrough in a crucial match against SriLanka in Hyderabad in a recent World Cup match. The cricketer took four wickets and played an important role to help his country register a historic win. After a year long comeback in the national team, Hassan Ali, family and fans are over the moon and enjoying the ICC World Cup.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

As the World Cup 2023 matches are being played in India, Hassan Ali’s wife Samiya Khan shared various pictures from her homeland on Instagram. She shared pictures of her from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad while cheering for her husband.

Samiya Khan, without captioning the pictures, shared various posts on her Instagram and fans flooded the comments box. Check out the pictures below.

MS Education Academy

For the unversed, Samiya Khan is an Indian national and she is married to Hassan Ali. Hassan got to know Samiya through a mutual friend before marriage. She holds B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering and was working as engineer in Emirates Airlines when she met cricketer Hasan Ali. Her family is based in Gurgaon.

Tags
Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 2:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Bhat is a Hyderabad based Multimedia Journalist from Kashmir. He works as a sub-editor at Siasat.com. Stay here for Arts & Entertainment, Lifestyle, Travel and Human Interest stories. Mumtaz has pursued B.A (Hons) Journalism and M.A Mass Communication from HNB Garhwal Central University, Uttrakhand .
Back to top button