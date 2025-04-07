Hate fulled Ram Navami processions witnessed across India

As Ram Navami concluded on Sunday, April 6, the nation witnessed frenzied hate rallies against the Muslim community, where many Hindu devotees took to the streets chanting Islamophobic slogans.

Even after the Hyderabad police granted conditional permission to conduct the annual Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in the city to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, the leader went ahead and flouted every rule. Addressing a sea of saffron-clad Hindutva supporters, he said, “Tel lagaya Dabur ka, naam mitaya Babur ka, (we used Dabur oil, erased the name of Babur).”

He also said, “Ek dhakka laga tha na, toh abhi dusra dhakka lagane ke liye tayyar hona hai. Toh agar yahan dhakke lagenge toh wahan kya dhakka lagenga, (One push was given, right? Now we must be ready to give a second push. So if there are pushes here, what kind of push will happen there?)”

In western Mumbai, inflammatory remarks against Muslims blared loudspeakers, filling the air with hate speech and slogans.

Aurangzeb ki kabr khudegi, maa chdegi (Aurangzeb’s grave will be dug up),” one of the chants echoed, while songs containing explicit threats like, “Bharat mein jo deshdrohi hai, unki maa ka bhsda (loosely referring to traitors)”, were played.

In West Bengal, similar rallies were witnessed. Organised by Hindutva organisation, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), in Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas district, devotees waved Israeli flags, brandishing swords in front of the Jagatdal Badi Mosque.

In Jharkhand, Ram Navami devotees waved weapons in the air while a highly inflammatory song played in the background. One of the songs played included the line, “Bharat ka Mulla, Maulana Jai Shri Ram bolega. (Muslims in India will chant Jai Shri Ram).”

In Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, already a hotspot of religious and political tension following a Supreme Court lawyer’s claim that the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid is a temple, which sparked riots and led to the deaths of six young Muslims, saffron-clad men took selfies near the mosque while chanting Jai Shri Ram.

