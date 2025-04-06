UP: Ram Navami devotees climb mosque, wave saffron flags

Members of a Hindutva organisation, in large numbers, climbed atop a mosque waving saffron flags while celebrating Ram Navami in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district on Sunday, April 6.

Visuals on social media show the right-wing participants climbing the Syed Salar Ghazi Dargah and waving saffron flags, all while chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ amid loud music in the background.

pic.twitter.com/5bPCjGslwG — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 6, 2025

The Hindutva members demanded the removal of the tomb and the construction of a temple. Later, they embark on a bike rally.

A Hindutva member waves a saffron flag in front of the Syed Salar Ghazi Dargah in Prayagraj on Sunday

A similar visual was witnessed in Maharashtra’s Rahuri district on March 26 when a Hindutva mob stormed the Hazrat Ahmed Chishti Dargah, removed its green flag, and hoisted a saffron flag.

A video circulating on social media shows the mob forcibly entering the dargah, removing the green flag, and hoisting a saffron flag in its place. Some individuals were heard chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” while others applauded as the flag was raised.

Rising religious intolerance in India.

The police have reportedly deployed additional security forces, but no arrests have been made in connection with the mob attack or stone pelting.