Mob storms dargah in Maharashtra’s Rahuri, replaces green flag with saffron

Communal tensions flared in Maharashtra’s Rahuri after a mob stormed the Hazrat Ahmed Chishti Dargah, removed its green flag, and hoisted a saffron flag.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, March 26.

A video circulating on social media shows the mob forcibly entering the dargah, removing the green flag, and hoisting a saffron flag in its place. Some individuals were heard chanting “Jai Shree Ram,” while others clapped as the flag was raised.

Rising religious intolerance in India.

Police did nothing, allege resident

“They shouted offensive slogans against us and threw stones at our homes,” a resident, speaking anonymously, told Maktoob. “When they were attacking the dargah and placing the saffron flag on it, the police were right there, silently watching. They did nothing to stop them.”

The unrest began earlier that day when images circulated on social media showing black paint smeared on a statue of Shivaji Maharaj near the Buwasind Baba Talim. As news spread, protests erupted, drawing large crowds.

According to Maktoob media reports, the violence extended beyond the dargah, with reports of stone pelting near the mosque and attacks on Muslim homes, which residents described as deliberate and targeted.

No arrests so far

The police have reportedly deployed additional security forces, but no arrests have been made in connection with the mob attack or stone pelting.



