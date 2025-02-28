Hate speech case: BJP’s P C George granted bail by Kerala court

George, a former MLA, was accused of delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th February 2025 11:42 am IST
Kerala BJP leader P C George booked for hate speech against minorities 
BJP leader PC George.

Kottayam: BJP leader P C George was on Friday granted bail by a court in this district in a hate speech case.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

A magisterial court in Erattupetta granted bail to George who had surrendered before it on Monday and was remanded to police custody on the same day.

He had surrendered before the court after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

MS Creative School

Dismissing his petition, the High Court had observed that granting bail in such a case would send the wrong message to society.

George, a former MLA, was accused of delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

He had approached the High Court after the Kottayam District Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the case registered by the Erattupetta police.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital

The case was based on a complaint lodged by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, who alleged that George made remarks capable of inciting religious hatred.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th February 2025 11:42 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button