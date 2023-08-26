Hathras gang-rape case: SC to review victim’s family’s plea for relocation

The plea sought relocation under the apprehension that the victim’s family could face untoward social ramifications on account of belonging to a certain socially and economically prejudiced community.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th August 2023 8:03 am IST
Observing that there has to be harmony and comity between communities, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to constitute a committee to look into the cases of hate speech.
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea filed by the family of the victim in the infamous Hathras gang-rape incident seeking relocation and rehabilitation outside Uttar Pradesh, preferably in Delhi.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued a notice and sought response from the Uttar Pradesh government on the writ petition.

Also Read

The plea sought relocation under the apprehension that the victim’s family could face untoward social ramifications on account of belonging to a certain socially and economically prejudiced community.

MS Education Academy

The petition challenged the order passed by the Allahabad High Court directing relocation of the family within the state of Uttar Pradesh under Section 15A of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, in view of the socio-economic and mental plight of the victim’s family.

“The petitioner No. 1 in the present circumstances seeks relocation and rehabilitation outside the state, preferably Delhi, considering the inhuman treatment and socio-economic deprivation of the victims and witnesses within the state of Uttar Pradesh,” the plea said.

In March this year, the special judge in Hathras had acquitted the three accused from all the charges while convicting the main accused for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, granting him acquittal with respect to rape.

The petition said that owing to the recent acquittal of the alleged perpetrators of the heinous crime, who are otherwise members of the dominant community, the victim’s family may further face untoward social ramifications on account of belonging to a certain socially and economically prejudiced community.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th August 2023 8:03 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button