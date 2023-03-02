Hathras gang rape case: UP court acquits 3 accused, finds 1 guilty

In the Hathras rape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, a special court in Uttar Pradesh Court on Thursday found one person guilty and acquitted three others.

Ramu, Lavkush, and Ravi were cleared of all charges, while Sandeep was found guilty of culpable homicide that did not constitute murder and of violating the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On September 14, 2020, the accused attempted to kill the victim in Hathras after gang-raping her. She later passed away from her wounds in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29.

As her mortal remains were returned to her hometown, the UP Police and administration allegedly forcedfully burned her body in the absence of her family.