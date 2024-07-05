Hathras Satsang incident: Mushawarat demands Rs 1 crore compensation to next of kin of dead

New Delhi: Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident at the Hathras Satsang, Prof Mohammad Sulaiman, Vice President of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, expressed profound grief over the deaths caused by the stampede.

He said in a statement that such incidents have become the fate of the Indians. “The administration is not quick to prevent and tackle such tragedies,” he added.

He offered condolences for the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. If the administration had been prompt and proper police arrangements were in place, this incident would not have occurred.

The tragedy also exposed the state’s healthcare management as the injured had to be transferred to multiple districts for treatment. Timely treatment could have saved many lives, he stated.

Prof Sulaiman demanded the government should pay compensation of Rs 1 crore to the immediate relatives of the deceased and injured persons.

Mohammad Shamsul Zuha, Treasurer of the Mushawarat and a social worker, urged all Muslim organizations in the vicinity to stand with the injured and the bereaved in this hour of distress and use their resources to meet the needs.