Hathras stampede: Death toll rises to 121

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd July 2024 9:21 am IST
Etah: Police personnel outside a hospital where victims of the Hathras' stampede are admitted, in Etah, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. At least 27 people were killed and several injured in the stampede, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_02_2024_000276B)

Hathras: The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has risen to 121, a senior official said on Wednesday.

According to the Office of the Relief Commissioner, the number of people injured in Tuesday’s incident stands at 28.

Of the total fatalities, 19 are yet to be identified, it said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation.

On Tuesday Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh put the death toll at 116.

Barring seven children and a man, all the casualties were women.

The victims were part of the crowd of thousands that had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for the ‘satsang’ by religious preacher Bhole Baba.

The stampede took place at around 3.30 pm when Baba was leaving the venue.

