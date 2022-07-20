Hatred propagated in country is dangerous for democracy: Tariq Anwar

Hyderabad: The AICC General Secretary and President of All India Qaumi Tanzeem on Tuesday expressed his deep concern for efforts to turn the country into a Hindu Rashtra by propagating hatred across the country.

Tariq Anwar said that the communalists must take lessons from history. Mohammed Ali Jinnah made Pakistan in the name of religion and soon the country broke into two parts. Thus any effort to bring Hindu Rashtra will prove dangerous for the country’s integrity.

Tariq Anwar was addressing a seminar on the subject of “Nafrat Chodo, Bharat Jodi”. The seminar was attended by President Telangana Qaumi Tanzeen Fakhruddin who also chaired the seminar and Dr. Mohammed Saleem, Mohammed Wahid and other prominent guests.

Anwar said that the vested interest communalists are causing irreparable damage to the Indian constitution and the repercussions of which could be faced by the people of the country.

“The Prime Minister had given “Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas” slogan which proved hollow. The BJP is linking every issue with religion. The PM has not fulfilled any of the promises he had made during 8 years like 2 crore jobs, bringing black money or crediting Rs.15 lakhs in people’s account,” Anwar said.

A Hanumanth Rao said that Congress is the only secular party that can confront the communalists and changes the hate narrative with love. “It is the need of the hour to strengthen the secularism in the country and the Qaumi Tanzeem can play an important role in this regard,” Rao said.