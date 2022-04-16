HATSS launches ‘earn while you learn’ program

By Irfan

HATSS has launched ‘Earn While You Learn’ with a view to inculcate appropriate business and corporate culture amongst students to enable them to enhance their skills and serve as ‘student volunteers’ at a young age.

Mission

To prepare every student on a future journey in their desire to become the best professional heads and serve the community.

Our program is to train and mend every student’s mindset for their dream job and to become a gateway for everyone to achieve the right platform academically and professionally.

“We say that India is a country of youth but it is a country of educated yet unemployed. HATSS will change this picture and make India a country of educated and capable youth. That day is not far when every child completing their academics will aim not to ask for a job but will create a job.”

How does it work

HATSS Overseas placement support program “Earn while you learn” provides opportunities to students to earn while they are learning through part-time jobs. Instead of going for regular studies of graduation and post-graduation, students prefer to go in for short term professional courses so that they start planning at a young age. The stipend also supports them to mend their behavior and become self-dependent than depending on their parents.

‘Learning by doing’ and ‘earning by learning’ is one of the most important pillars of future career development. HATSS program is a great combination of work and learning. The students of various streams not only financially support their studies but also gain practical experience which would stand by them in their later career. This helps the students to gain first-hand experience of the corporate world and thereby develop their self-confidence and personality. Accordingly, the students are encouraged to take up vocational training or part-time jobs after completing their regular classes or during holidays which would enhance their rating at the time of final placements. We also envision that they will become future employers with the ownership and responsibility they show while learning with us. Students must weigh their qualification skill and knowledge more wisely because skills and capabilities are also important with ranks or grades.

Benjamin Franklin quotes, “tell me and I forget, teach me and I remember, involve me and I learn” this defines HATSS Overseas Placement Support program.

What is HATSS Overseas placement support program?

We at HATS offer Job-specific platforms through our international hospitality partners for students to choose and develop their career. Along with certification, these programs generally focus on providing students with hands-on instruction and real time experience and leadership skills and business acumen competencies.

HATSS placement concepts are more skill-oriented than theory ranging as you get hands-on experience while performing the task and training that is offered to you as a student and trainee. A bit higher than doing any course through your school or university.

HATSS team provides a link between education and the working world. It is usually provided to students handpicked by a team of experts in the same field who hold decades of experience under their belt. This team is a dedicated group of mentors, trainers, coaches and senior executives who will create the pathway to students who aspire to become professionals with a mentor mentee relationship. The mentorship will also be an ongoing process as everyone who comes out of our school will be chosen to join the HATSS club of hospitality professionals.

Who can join this HATSS Overseas placement support program?

Students who are now studying either as under graduates or graduates will be eligible to register and qualify to the course that will be ranging anything from 1 – 2 months And differ based on each case.

Some FAQ’s

Is work and learn a good option?

Yes. Definitely! And the list of good positive things are……..

It provides opportunities for students to earn while learning to meet their education expenses when they go back to school or plan to study further. Every saving from this earning will help them to build their own career self-funded.

Exposes the students to the world of work culture before actual employment and prepare them to balance work life.

Gives students hands-on experience plus boosts their moral and confidence thereby preparing them much stronger and better for taking up jobs in future and choosing the right career plan.

The HATSS Overseas placement support program ‘Earn while you learn’ is turning out to be a major draw for several college students who might have otherwise dropped out due to financial reasons or discontinued due to any constraints. We will as well support them to rebuild their career.

Need for earning while learning:

Earning while learning is more than a necessity for students coming from poor financial background and family moral support.

Working learners are more concerned about enhancing their resumes and gaining work experience than paying for tuition and school.

Students who work are upwardly mobile, much more aware of the working conditions, teamwork, corporate ethics and the world that they are going to enter hence, they will be prepared upfront, emotionally and mentally for the changes they should expect after graduating from academics.

Working learners develop stronger ties between the world of work and education while learning how to communicate, listen, lead and grow.

The students are aware of their corporal values and quickly choose their ideals in their own area of expertise. Like a finance graduate might choose to copy his Finance Director as his ideal with the interaction and story behind success experience.

The already working graduates’ benefit from their work experience, which becomes an asset when they enter the job market and chose their area of operations.

Even for the adults, who wish to study more, can rely on working while learning if they had any dreams that were shortened for any financial, moral, industrial or mentoring support.

Benefits of HATSS Overseas placement support program:

This program is having wider opportunities for a job compared to traditional schooling or college.

The trade programs allow students not only to excel technically but overall improves the personality of the trainee learning elective subjects such as English, Soft Skills and Information Technology to name a few.

HATSS placement concept has a shorter duration of training as compared to traditional learning. Students struggle to find jobs and not satisfied with what they do despite devoting 2-5 years full time in the course but here within a short span of time they choose wisely and settle quickly.

An overseas internship degree holder has a good attitude towards work which makes them adjust to the industry environment with ease.

One last word

I personally, wanted to add a last bit of my inner feelings and responsibility as a Parent plus Head of this group that “our ultimate goal is also to uplift the community” and one of my long term dream is to support this initiative through a strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. This CSR initiative will not only place youth into good network of hospitality jobs and opportunities but also will be something that the community’s need of the hour when there are so many vested interested in the market.

Our year end goal for 2022 is to be a gateway to at least close to 1000 students and beyond, selecting handpicked stars and engaging their participation into hospitality leadership program in the middle east and be their best mentors.

What are you waiting for move ahead and contribute yourself to refer students around you for this beautifully planned program that has no limit for education, on-the-job training and mentorship?

Irfan (Founder & Chairman HATSS; Email: Info@hatsglobal.com; Phone number: 9949690510 website: www.hatsglobal.com)