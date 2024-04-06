‘Have a lot to be grateful for in life’: Manisha Koirala on battling cancer

Mumbai: Actor Manisha Koirala, who is gearing up for the release of her next project ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, is grateful to God for her achievements and for getting a “second life” after battling cancer. According to Koirala, this is the happiest time in her life because she is no longer striving for the best movie roles or city life. Instead, she prefers to work primarily with people whose work she admires.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote a long gratitude note in which she mentioned the major achievements of her life and also reflected on her battle with cancer.

The ‘Agni Sakshi’ actor shared a series of pictures. In the first one, she can be seen alongside her ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal. In the next picture, the ace actor can be seen pedalling a bicycle down a road and she also shared a family picture and in the other photo her parents, Prakash and Sushma Koirala are also seen.

She wrote in her long note, “I have a lot to be grateful for in life… a career that saw a lot of high moments, significant roles, best directors, and friendships that have stood the test of time… and it is with God’s grace that I have been given a second life after battling cancer. I have also seen the lowest depths in life and took many wrong turns. Life has been a good teacher with all its highs and lows, and I understand the value of time more intensely now. Yesterday was exhilarating and traumatic, but today is serene and peaceful.”

Talking about the happy things in her life, Manisha added, “The best phase of my life… my days are all about spending time with my parents, who are aging, exploring nature trails in Nepal, tending to my beautiful garden, looking after my furbabies, surrendering to my spiritual practices, and doing maybe one film once in a long while. I no longer want all the best movies or city life.”

She continued, “I chose to work only with people whose work I respect, and that’s why when the call came from SLB, I knew it was something worth leaving my serene world back for a short time.”

The ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ actor shared her experience of working for her upcoming project ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, saying, “Heera Mandii has been enriching on many levels…. to work with SLB again after Khamoshi. He was so talented from day one, and how he has grown as a filmmaker… but his eye for detail and larger-than-life vision retain the same rigor. Equally joyful was the experience of working with so many young, beautiful, and talented women. Each one of them was at ease with herself.

There were no attempts to pull each other down. No fighting over lines, space, or angles. Or better costumes and hair. They have all been doing meaty roles in their films and earned the confidence to stand their ground.”

“The only thing that has yet to change completely is the attitude of some media. Let me clarify: not all journalists, but a few still think that the only way women can work together is by indulging in catfights and pulling each other down. Times have changed in many ways, and women are occupying their space.

It’s only fair that the media moves with the times, too, and gives everyone the respect they deserve,” she concluded.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to enthral audiences worldwide.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is all set to dazzle audiences as it makes its grand premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1, 2024.

The series which marks Bhansali’s debut in the web world, will star veteran actor Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.