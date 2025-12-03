Have ensured that persons with disabilities lead life of dignity: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government has strengthened institutional mechanisms to support persons with disabilities right from their birth through their entire lifecycle.

Banerjee said the government has also created a robust social security network for PwDs through various schemes.

“On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive society,” she said in a post on X.

On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive society.



Our Government has strengthened institutional mechanisms to support PwDs right from their birth through their entire lifecycle – we are screening newborn… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 3, 2025

The CM said newborn babies are being screened to detect anomalies and developmental delays for timely corrective interventions.

“We run special schools, arrange for special education in all schools for children with special needs, and equip them with skills so they can earn a decent livelihood and by reserving jobs in government, we have ensured that PwDs can lead a life of self-sufficiency and dignity,” she said.

Also Read Mamata to scale up anti-SIR campaign with rallies

“We have also created a robust social security network for PwDs through schemes like Manabik Pensions, Student Scholarships, Distribution of Prosthetic Aids and health care for all,” she added.

Banerjee called upon people to work together to build a society where every individual, regardless of their circumstances, can live with equal opportunity and respect.