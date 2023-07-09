Have we found alien artifact?

The discovery of well rounded spherical metallic marbles of below one millimeter in size and weighing less than one milligram found in the Pacific Ocean at the site of the crash of a basketball court sized object from outside the solar system in 2014, has led scientists to claim that we have possibly found remnants of an alien ship or discovered alien technology.

Avi Loeb, the lead scientist at the beginning of his search along with his team in the Pacific Ocean had remarked, “We just embarked on a terrestrial ship in search of the possible relics of an extraterrestrial ship,”

The tiny spheres are supposed to be composed of a metallic substance unmatched to any existing alloys in our solar system. The objects could be the first time that humanity has found solid evidence of interstellar objects suggesting the possible existence of aliens, scientists claim.

According to scientists these spheres are perhaps the strongest contenders for being an alien artifact. If the claim is proved it could become a possible evidence of the existence of alien life and technology.

Avi Loeb, the Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard and former chair of Harvard University’s Astronomy department who led a team of scientists in search of alien artifact has claimed that they have been able to find in the crash site of the meteor which landed on earth near the coast of Papua New Guinea, small particles of what seems to be alien technology.

The US Space Command is supposed to have confirmed the possibility of the particles being not from this solar system.

Loeb and his team searched the ocean floor in boats looking for the meteor and its fragments with help of magnets.

What they found were 50 spherules or metallic marbles below a millimeter in size and below a millimeter in weight, which were almost perfect spheres in different colours like gold, blue, brown. The analysis of the spheres showed that the spherules were made of 84% iron, 8% silicon, 4% magnesium, and 2% titanium, plus trace elements.

The size and precision both showed the possibility of alien technology.

According to Professor Loeb, “It has material strength that is tougher than all space rock that were seen before, and catalogued by NASA,”.

They have also calculated that the speed of the meteor seemed to be very high.

He said, “It was 60 km per second, faster than 95% of all stars in the vicinity of the sun. The fact that it was made of materials tougher than even iron meteorites, and moving faster than 95% of all stars in the vicinity of the sun, suggested potentially it could be a spacecraft from another civilization or some technological gadget.”

The Professor pointed out that in a scenario if NASA Voyager spacecraft collides with a planet a billion years from now, they too would appear as a meteor of a composition moving faster than usual.

Analytical work is still on with the sphericles with scientists trying to understand if the spherules are artificially made by aliens or they could occur naturally.

If they are found to be formed naturally even then it would give the researchers an idea regarding these materials existing outside of our solar system.

If on the other had they are not able to find any explanation for these sphericles being formed naturally, then it would be the first item to be found on Earth which demonstrates alien technology. It would then fundamentally change humanity’s understanding of the universe and our place in it.

Professor Loeb hopes “to find a big piece of this object that survived the impact because then we can tell if it’s a rock or technological gadget.”

“Our findings open a new frontier in astronomy of studying what lies outside the solar system through microscopes rather than telescopes”.

According to scientists the meteor from outside the solar system moved at a speed two times faster than nearly all of the stars in the vicinity of the sun and its collision with Earth generated a bright fireball which was recorded by U.S. government sensors.

Professor Loeb led a $1.5 million expedition to recover the fragments left over from the explosion on the floor of the Pacific Ocean at its crash site near Manus Island in Papua New Guinea. The crew in the boat between June 14-28, searched over 108 miles of the ocean floor with magnets.

Though recovering mostly volcanic ash, a scientist observed through the microscope a “beautiful metallic marble of sub-millimeter size and sub-milligram mass”.

The spherules’ composition did not match the manufactured alloys or natural meteorites found in our solar system.

The crew took 50 spherules to the Harvard College Observatory for further study.

The question which is fascinating to the scientists is whether the spherules are remnants of an alien spaceship.

The search team hopes to complete a preliminary analysis at three laboratories at Harvard, in Germany, and at the University of California, Berkeley, the findings will then be published in a peer-reviewed journal.

The team has also recovered steel shards and a strange manganese-platinum wire which have to be studied.

Known as the Galileo Project, this search has been of great public interest as it tries to find extraterrestrial artifacts and continual updates about the expedition have been displayed on the Mega Screen in New York’s Times Square, besides a documentary also being shot.