Havildar Preeti Rajak becoems gets first woman Subedar in Army

Havildar Preeti Rajak becomes first woman Subedar in Army

"In a proud moment for the Indian Army as well as women of the country, today Havildar Preeti Rajak, trap shooter, was promoted to the rank of Subedar," the Army said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th January 2024 8:14 pm IST
Indian Army gets first woman Subedar
Havildar Preeti Rajak the first woman Subedar in Indian Army

New Delhi: Havildar Preeti Rajak, who is a champion trap shooter, has become the first woman to hold the rank of Subedar in the Indian Army after she was promoted on Sunday.

Subedar Rajak joined the Army in the Corps of Military Police in December 2022.

“Subedar Preeti Rajak is now the first woman Subedar of the Indian Army. Her achievement is an extraordinary display of Nari Shakti,” it said.

Subedar Preeti Rajak joined the Army in the Corps of Military Police on December 22, 2022.

She was the first meritorious sportswomen in the shooting discipline enrolled in the Army as a Havildar.

During the 19th Asian Games, held at Hangzhou in China, Rajak won a silver medal in the trap women team event.

Based on her extraordinary performance, she was awarded the first out of turn promotion to Subedar, the Army said in a statement.

Subedar Rajak is currently ranked sixth in India (trap women event) and is training at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

“Her great achievement will motivate generations of young women to come forward to join the Indian Army as well as carve a niche for themselves in professional shooting,” the Army said.

Today, Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee Subedar Major and Honorary Lieutenant Jitu Rai was promoted to the rank of Subedar Major and Honorary Captain for his meritorious service, the Army added. PTI MPB

