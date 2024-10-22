‘Having a partner like Aishwarya..’: Abhishek, Nimrat Kaur’s chat goes viral

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been facing divorce rumors for months now. Despite all the talk, the couple hasn’t said anything about the claims. However, an old video of Abhishek speaking about Aishwarya has resurfaced, showing the strong bond between them.

In the video, Abhishek praises Aishwarya while promoting a film with Nimrat Kaur. He shared how Aishwarya has always been a great support for him.

“My wife is exceptional. She’s always been an amazing emotional support for me. I’ve been very lucky, and so has my entire family. The best part of having a life partner like Aishwarya is that she understands the industry. She has been in it longer than I have, so she knows the ups and downs. It’s nice to come home to someone who understands,” Abhishek explained.

True but where is the disrespect by Aishwarya???? Even Jaya Bachchan has praised Aishwarya for forgetting her star image and stand behind. Don't talk about your mom here who disrespect your nalla fatherpic.twitter.com/D37QuBTzBz https://t.co/SlcU2zgqKJ — Empress Aishwarya Fan (@badass_aishfan) October 19, 2024

He also admired how Aishwarya handles tough situations with dignity. He respects her calm and composed nature, even during challenging times.

“Actors are emotional people, and sometimes we feel like lashing out. But I’ve never seen her do that. She stays calm and graceful, and I truly respect that about her,” he added.

Divorce Rumors: What Started Them?

The rumors about their marriage began when Aishwarya attended the Ambani wedding without Abhishek. She was with their daughter Aaradhya, but the rest of the Bachchan family wasn’t there. This led to speculation, which only grew when Abhishek liked a post about divorce on social media. Since then, the couple has been seen separately at different events.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for 17 years and are parents to Aaradhya Bachchan.