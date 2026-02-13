HC allows ED to continue probe in Maheshwaram Bhoodan irregularities

Division bench dismisses petitions filed by accused seeking to quash ECIR registered by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged irregularities in Survey Nos. 181, 182 and 194.

Telangana High Court
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, February 12, permitted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to continue its investigation into alleged irregularities involving Bhoodan lands in Nagar village of Maheshwaram mandal.

The court dismissed petitions filed by the accused seeking to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the ED in connection with the case.

Accused challenge ED’s ECIR

The accused — M.A. Akhtar, Latif Rehman Sharfan, and Abdul Rehman Sharfan — had challenged the ED’s registration of the ECIR, arguing that it was based on a police case concerning alleged irregularities in Bhoodan lands located in Survey Nos. 181, 182, and 194 in Nagar village.

A division bench comprising Justice P. Shyam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao heard the petitions and delivered the verdict, rejecting the pleas and allowing the central agency to proceed with its investigation.

ED’s probe based on police case

The ED had initiated the probe based on a police case registered over alleged illegal transactions and irregularities related to the Bhoodan lands in the said survey numbers.

With the High Court’s decision, the Enforcement Directorate will continue its investigation into the alleged land irregularities.

