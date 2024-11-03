HC allows probe into Jubilee Hills accident case involving BRS ex MLA’s son

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has upheld the decision of the Nampally Criminal Court to conduct further investigations into the tragic Jubilee Hills accident case involving Mohammed Raheel Aamir, son of BRS former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir.

This ruling comes in light of a 2022 incident where a two-month-old boy, lost his life, and two others sustained serious injuries due to a car accident attributed to Raheel.

Background of the case

The accident occurred on March 17, 2022, when a car allegedly driven by Raheel struck and killed the infant while injuring his mother and another street vendor. Initially, the police arrested a friend of Raheel, Syed Afnan Ahmed, who confessed to driving the car at the time of the incident.

However, there have been allegations that Raheel’s father used his political influence to shield his son from legal repercussions.

Recent developments

In a petition filed on June 26, Raheel contested the reopening of the case, arguing that it was unjust since an investigation had already been completed.

His counsel argued that the order of the trial court amounted to a violation of the principle of law under Section 173(8) of the CrPC and that the trial court had erred in directing the prosecution to proceed with further investigation.

Mahesh Raje, the government pleader, argued that the 2022 investigation was not done on proper lines and there were several lapses in the process.

Hence, the ACP of Jubilee Hills had instructed an inspector to take up the investigation.

Justice K Sujatha dismissed his petition after reviewing arguments from both sides, asserting that there were no errors in the trial court’s orders allowing further inquiry into the matter.

The police investigation has faced scrutiny for its thoroughness, with claims that crucial evidence such as CCTV footage and fingerprint analysis was not adequately pursued during the initial investigation.

Recent developments indicate that the police are now re-examining the case following new evidence and testimonies that suggest possible misconduct in how the original investigation was handled.