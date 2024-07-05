Jubilee Hills accident case: Ex BRS MLA’s son alleges ‘political dimension’ to probe

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has reserved its judgment on a plea filed by Mohammed Raheel Aamir, the son of former BRS MLA Shakeel Aamir challenging the permission granted by a trial court in Nampally to the police to conduct a fresh investigation into the Jubilee Hills road accident case from 2022, in which a toddler had died.

The High Court had previously stayed the proceedings before the trial court. On Thursday, July 4, Justice K Sujana made it clear that the stay on the trial court order will continue until the disposal of Raheel Aamir’s plea.

Raheel’s counsel, Vedula Venkata Ramana, has questioned the legal validity of the permission granted by the trial court to the police to conduct further investigation in the Jubilee Hills accident case, two years after the initial FIR was registered.

The counsel argued that both the police’s request for permission and the court’s granting of it were illegal and deserved to be set aside.

The original FIR, filed in 2022, did not name Raheel as the driver; instead, it listed Syed Afnan, who was travelling with Raheel, as the driver. However, the police later contended that the accident was caused by Raheel driving his car rashly while under the influence of alcohol.

Raheel’s counsel claimed that the police’s actions and the court’s decision were made two years after the initial FIR was registered, which was an unreasonable delay.

Aamir’s counsel alleged that the reopening of the investigation into the road accident involving Raheel Aamir, the son of former BRS MLA Shakeel Aamir, has political dimensions.

However, the state home department counsel refuted these allegations, stating that it was in fact the political influence of BRS MLA Shakeel in the March 2022 accident case that led to a poor police investigation at that time.

The home department’s counsel argued that the police had initially implicated another person as the accused, while letting the real culprit, Raheel Aamir, go free. Several police officials were subsequently suspended for this.

The home department counsel maintained that the police could seek permission from the trial court to conduct further investigation into the Jubilee Hills accident case whenever new evidence emerges, regardless of any political influence.