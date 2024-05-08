Victim’s mother identifies Raheel Aamir as driver during accident

Hyderabad: In a recent development, Kajal Chauhan, the mother of a toddler who tragically lost his life in a road accident in Jubilee Hills back in March 2022, has reportedly identified Raheel Aamir, the son of former Bodhan MLA Md Shakil Aamir, as the driver responsible for the mishap.

According to police sources, Kajal Chauhan provided a statement to law enforcement officials, explicitly naming Raheel as the individual behind the wheel of the car that led to the fatal accident involving her son.

This development comes in the wake of significant suspensions within the police department, including Banjara Hills ACP Sudarshan, Jubilee Hills Circle Inspector Rajashekhar Reddy, and Sub-Inspector Chandrasekhar, who were overseeing the investigation into the accident.

After the case was reopened in March, authorities summoned Kajal Chauhan and her husband from Sholapur, Maharashtra, where they had relocated following the heartbreaking incident, to record their testimony.

The police ensured their accommodation and travel expenses during their stay in Hyderabad, facilitating their appearance in Nampally City Court for a re-recorded statement before meeting with the city’s police chief.

To safeguard their privacy and security, all forms of communication, including mobile phones, were temporarily disabled during their interaction.

The case garnered renewed attention after Raheel was involved in another car collision near Pragathi Bhavan in December 2023.

Reports suggest that Raheel, allegedly crashed his BMW into barricades outside Pragathi Bhavan, now known as Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan, prompting a fresh wave of scrutiny into the circumstances surrounding both accidents.