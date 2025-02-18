HC criticizes HYDRAA demolitions in Hyderabad for violating natural justice

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has criticized HYDRAA’s demolitions in the name of protecting government lands and lakes, stating they often violate natural justice principles.

The court noted demolitions are conducted within 24 hours of issuing notices. It pointed out that even when inquiries are conducted after issuing notices, they fall on second Saturdays, with demolitions occurring on Sundays, which contradicts a previous High Court Full Bench ruling.

HC seeks explanation on demolitions in Muttangi

The court ordered HYDRAA Inspector Rajashekhar to appear in person on February 20 to explain the demolitions in Muttangi, which were carried out without investigation.

This followed a petition by A Praveen, who challenged the demolition of his shed in Sangareddy district’s Patancheru Mandal, Muttangi village, without consideration of the documents he submitted. Justice K. Lakshman heard the case.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that HYDRAA issued notices based on a petition from the Gayatri Members Association alleging construction in a park area.

He said that despite submitting land conversion proceedings, sale deeds, and panchayat permissions, HYDRAA demolished the structure unilaterally without investigating or hearing from the complainant or petitioner.

Judge raps HYDRAA

The judge remarked that HYDRAA does not even give 24 hours to submit documents. He cited a previous case where notice was given on June 8 and demolition occurred on June 9.

The court stated that HYDRAA’s proceedings are against the public and violate natural justice principles.