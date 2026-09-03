HC denies urgent listing of Anandabazar Patrika plea to quash FIR

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, September 2, refused to hear a petition filed by journalists of Anandabazar Patrika seeking the cancellation of several FIRs filed over its use of “Gerua Gundagiri” (saffron hooliganism).

The Bengali newspaper had used the term in its coverage of an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clash with Left student groups at Jadavpur University.

Senior advocate SN Mookherjee sought urgent intervention, submitting that the journalists were facing criminal cases for their expression. He said that some allegations claimed the newspaper was attempting to incite communal sentiments.

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“It had been said I am inciting communal interest. Three incidents have happened. I need urgent relief,” he submitted. “I am seeking quashing.”

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The Bench said the petition would be heard in accordance with the applicable procedure. “File it; it will come as per presentation form,” it noted.

Despite Mokherjee pressing for an urgent hearing, the HC refused, stating that several petitions seeking FIR quashing were already pending.

“I am not fixing any matter now because many quashing matters are pending before me,” said Justice Bhattacharya.

Mokherjee emphasised that the case was not political and requested the court to take note of the urgency.

“I cannot start fixing matters. It will come. There are not many matters. It will be taken up. If not, you can remind me. I am not allowing,” the court replied.

The advocate then sought permission to mention the case again if the situation regarding the newspaper worsened. “Kindly give us liberty to mention in case the situation changes. Two senior ladies have been hauled up,” he said.

The court asked Mokherjee to file the petition and said it will make an attempt to reach the matter. “It will come on which date you mention in your form.”

On August 21, Anandabazar printed the headline “gerua gundami”, or “Saffron Hooliganism: Logo broken during raid on JU campus” on its front page. The report referred to the violence at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Left-affiliated student groups.

An FIR was later registered against the journalists based on a complaint by spiritual leader Sanjay Shastri Maharaj, who said linking the colour to hooliganism went beyond criticism of any particular political organisation or ideology.