HC directs depts to file counters on lakes’ protection within HMDA Limits

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, February 10, directed multiple government departments to file detailed counter-affidavits explaining the steps taken to determine the Full Tank Level (FTL) of several lakes within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits and the measures adopted to protect them from encroachments.

The court warned that failure to file the counters within two weeks would attract a penalty of Rs 5,000, to be deposited with the State Legal Services Authority.

Making it clear that this was the final opportunity, the court adjourned the hearing for four weeks. It also instructed all parties to submit written arguments at least three days before the next hearing.

The directions were issued by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, while hearing a batch of petitions relating to lakes located in the districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Medchal–Malkajgiri.

Petitioners’ arguments

The petitions allege failure on the part of authorities to demarcate the FTLs of several water bodies, including Malkam Cheruvu at Raidurg, Kindikunta at Hyderguda, Ameenpur Cheruvu in Sangareddy district and Chinnacheruvu at Ramanthapur.

The petitioners have also raised concerns over the lack of protective measures, alleged filling of lakes with debris to facilitate multi-storey constructions, and acquisition of private lands in the name of lake beautification.

After hearing the submissions, the Bench issued the above directions and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.