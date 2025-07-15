HC directs GHMC to decide on Chiranjeevi’s Jubilee Hills home retaining wall

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued directions regarding the construction and regularisation activities at the residence of actor Chiranjeevi in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi had filed a petition seeking the regularisation of certain constructions, specifically a retaining wall, undertaken during the renovation of his home. He applied to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on June 5, but alleged that the authorities failed to take any action on his application.

In his petition, Chiranjeevi’s legal counsel argued that the original G+2 house was constructed in 2002 with all necessary permissions. During the recent renovation, additional permissions were also obtained as a precaution. Despite these efforts, Chiranjeevi claimed that GHMC officials did not inspect the construction or respond to his requests for regularisation.

On the other hand, the GHMC’s counsel informed the High Court that the corporation would process the application and take appropriate action as per the law.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court directed the GHMC to review Chiranjeevi’s application and issue an order in accordance with the law. The court then closed the hearing on the petition, emphasising the need for a lawful and timely decision by the municipal authorities.