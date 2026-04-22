HC directs Telangana govt bodies to procure textiles only through TGSCO

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed that all government institutions, including residential educational institutions (Gurukuls), must procure textiles such as uniforms, carpets, bedsheets, blankets and towels exclusively through the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (TGSCO).

The court clarified that procurement through alternative channels is permissible only if TGSCO issues a certificate stating its inability to supply the required items.

The High Court also declared invalid an e-tender notification issued on April 2 by the Project Monitoring Unit for supplying carpets, blankets, towels and uniforms to Gurukul schools, as it was issued without obtaining such certification from TGSCO.

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Further, the court held that the cancellation of a previous order granted to TGSCO for textile supply was not valid.

Petition filed by Warangal body

The order came while hearing a petition filed by Veeranjaneya Handloom Weavers Mutually Aided Cooperative Production and Sales Society Limited, based in Kotwada of Warangal district, which challenged the April 2 notification related to the supply of uniforms for Gurukul schools.