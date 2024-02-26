HC dismisses appeal challenging court order allowing ‘puja’ in Gyanvapi’s cellar

HC dismissed Gyanvapi mosque management committee's appeal challenging Varanasi district judge's January 17 order and January 31 order.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 26th February 2024 10:42 am IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed an appeal challenging a Varanasi court order allowing “puja” in the “Vyas Tehkhana” of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The high court has dismissed the Gyanvapi mosque management committee’s appeal challenging the Varanasi district judge’s January 17 order that appointed the Varanasi district magistrate as the receiver (caretaker) of the property (“Vyas Tehkhana”) and January 31 order by which it allowed “puja” in the “Vyas Tehkhana” or southern cellar of the mosque, lawyers said.

