HC dismisses murder-accused Andhra legislator’s bail plea

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed the bail petition of Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anantha Uday Bhaskar allegedly involved in the murder of his former car driver.

The legislator, who was suspended by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) after his arrest four months ago, had sought bail on the grounds that the police failed to file the charge sheet even after 90 days after his arrest.

He had approached the high court after a lower court had rejected his bail petition.

He is currently lodged in Rajamahendravaram Jail. A SC/ST cases court had recently extended his judicial custody till October 8.

Last month, he was granted bail for three days to enable him to perform last rites of his mother.

Anantha Babu, as the MLC is popularly known, was arrested in May for the murder of his former driver Subrahmanyam. He had pushed the deceased during an argument resulting in his fall and death on the night of May 19.

The MLCAalso told police inflicted injuries on Subrahmanyam’s body to present it as a death in a road accident. However, the driver’s family refused to believe his version and lodged a complaint with the police.

After Anantha Babu’s arrest, the ruling party had suspended him from the party.